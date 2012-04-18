(Corrects company name)

WARSAW, April 18 Europe's second-largest copper producer KGHM does not rule out taking over Poland's no.2 utility Tauron in the future, an online portal quoted KGHM CEO Herbert Wirth on Wednesday as saying.

"If there was a favourable sentiment then... the KGHM's management board does not rule that out. Tauron is an interesting asset," Wirth told www.biznes.pl web site when asked if his company could take Tauron over.

KGHM already owns an 11 percent stake in Tauron. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)