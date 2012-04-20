The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
Spain and Italy won't need to resort to international
bailouts as they battle through their debt crises, Reuters polls
showed on Thursday.
Europe's banks are aggravating the region's economic woes by
rapidly adopting tough new rules for capital, raising the rsik
they will have no money left to lend to companies and support
economic recovery.
FONDIARIA-SAI,
Italy's tax police seized a 20 percent stake in Premafin,
the holding controlling the country's No. 2 insurer
Fondiaria-SAI and magistrates put Salvatore Ligresti under
investigation for market rigging in a widening probe threatening
a complex merger deal with Unipol.
Fondiaria's board said the pre-conditions were in place to
pursue the Unipol deal, but it would seek improvements to the
terms.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit will keep its Italian government holdings at
current levels of around 38 billion euros, CEO Federico Ghizzoni
said late on Thursday.
* IMPREGILO
Gavio, a key shareholder of Impregilo, does not want to
launch a bid on the group, Beniamino Gavio was quoted as saying
in Il Corriere della Sera. The group is holding a board meeting
on Friday.
* MEDIASET
Sky Italia, the satellite TV unit of News Corp, is
considering taking part in an upcoming auction of television
frequencies in Italy but has still not decided, its chief
executive was quoted as saying on Friday.
* RCS MEDIAGROUP
Investors in Proto Organization have reached 2 percent of
RCS capital, Proto said.
* IMF-WORLD BANK SPRING MEETINGS
Prime Minister Mario Monti takes part to a NATO summit in
Chicago on Friday and is then expected to arrive in Washington
for the final leg of the IMF-World Bank spring meetings.
Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli discussed on
Thursday the government's new budget forecasts with IMF chief
Christine Lagarde in Washington. Grilli said the new numbers
were "well received" and confirmed Italy no longer needs the
IMF's enhanced surveillance.
GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY
20/04 ROME Treasury announces sale of CTZ (zero coupon
bonds) and BTPei (eurozone index-linked fixed
rate bonds) with relative amounts to be
auctioned on April 24.
20/04 ROME Treasury announces sale of BOT (short-term
bills) with relative amounts to be auctioned
on April 26.
* UniCredit expects the Treasury to announce on Friday the
sale of the Jan. 2014 CTZ for 2-2.5 bln euros and of the Sept.
2016 BTPei for 1.0-1.25 bln euros. Analysts also forecast a
six-month BOT bill sale for 8.5 bln euros and also a possible
sale of so-called 'flexible' BOTs for 2-3 bln euros.
