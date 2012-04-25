* Q1 sales 2.73 bln DKK vs forecast 2.90 bln

* EBIT 680 mln DKK vs forecast 659 mln

* Company keeps 2012 guidance

* Shares down 4.5 pct, underperform Danish blue-chips

By John Acher and Teis Jensen

COPENHAGEN, April 25 Novozymes (NZYMb.CO), the world's biggest producer of industrial enzymes, reported a surprise drop in sales to the bioethanol industry - seen as a potentially big growth area - saying the U.S. market was saturated for now.

That capped the Danish company's first-quarter group sales growth at 2 percent, below forecasts, despite strong sales of enzymes for detergents and animal feed. [ID:nL6E8FJ8DO]

Novozymes Chief Financial Officer Benny Loft said the company was looking to a second generation of bioethanol enzymes for the next growth phase in this market.

First-generation bioethanol is produced from food crops, with enzymes used to turn pulp into sugar which can be fermented into fuel. Second-generation, also known as cellulosic ethanol, is produced from plant waste, such as corn cobs or straw.

Novozymes expects the U.S. biofuel industry, the world's biggest, to produce roughly 14.2 billion gallons of ethanol in 2012, up by just 2–3 percent from 2011.

Novozymes' sales of biofuel enzymes fell by 5 percent in the first quarter, the company said on Wednesday, in contrast to a forecast for 1.8 percent growth in a Reuters poll of analysts.

"The growth curve in bioethanol will decline now in step with saturation of the market in the United States," Loft said.

"The next curve that will come, and which we are working hard on, is when second-generation ethanol takes over," Loft said, adding that the company's long-term view of the growth potential for second-generation biofuel enzymes remains intact.

The company said that the first commercial-scale second-generation biofuel production would start this year.

Nordea analysts said in a note to clients it was "concerning" that first-quarter sales were somewhat weaker than expected because Novozymes is valued as a growth stock.

Novozymes shares were down 4.5 percent by 1144 GMT, underperforming a 0.1 percent dip in the Copenhagen bourse's bluechip index .OMXC20.

PRICE CUTS

Novozymes said the drop in sales of biofuel enzymes was partly due to price cuts in the second half of last year to counteract competition.

"We made it slightly more attractive for some customers to stay with Novozymes or move to Novozymes," Peder Holk Nielsen, head of the enzymes business, said in a telephone conference.

"It is not like pricing in ethanol has been stable and now is suddenly changing," Nielsen added.

The company is the biggest supplier of enzymes to the biofuel industry in a near duopoly with U.S. chemicals group Dupont (DD.N), which got into the business by buying Denmark's Danisco last year.

Novozymes said that the price cuts, while affecting short-term sales, were beginning to show results and would help growth during the next quarters.

First-quarter group sales rose to 2.73 billion Danish crowns

($484 million), below a forecast for 2.90 billion despite strong sales of enzymes for detergents and animal feed. [ID:nL6E8FJ8DO]

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 680 million Danish crowns ($120.7 million) from 635 million a year earlier, beating analysts' average estimate of 659 million in a Reuters poll. [ID:nL6E8FJ8DO]

The result was within the range of forecasts.

Novozymes repeated that it expected full-year 2012 EBIT growth of 9-12 percent and an EBIT margin of 22-23 percent.

"We are performing as planned and posting higher profitability, with enzymes sales for the household care and feed industries being the strongest growth contributors as expected," Chief Executive Steen Riisgaard said in a statement.

The household care segment, the biggest category consisting mainly of enzymes for detergent production, is expected to be the strongest contributor to full-year sales growth, followed by enzyme sales to the animal feed industry, Novozymes said.

($1 = 5.6352 Danish crowns)

