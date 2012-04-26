U.S. retailers' January same-store sales review
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
HELSINKI, April 26 Finnish retailer Kesko reported a steep fall in profit due to write-offs and costs related to its expansion.
Kesko's first-quarter operating profit, excluding one-off items, fell 32 percent to 23.6 million euros, much weaker than the market's average forecast of 39.7 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Net profit fell to 17 cents per share, compared to the market's forecast for 28 cents a share.
Kesko forecast its core operating profit to decline further over the next 12 months due to weaker car sales and high investment costs.
($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)
* Not likely to make May 7 runoff - poll (Adds poll showing Fillon not making May 7 knockout vote)
Feb 3 Last March, three months before Britons voted to take the United Kingdom out of the European Union, then Prime Minister David Cameron asked Daily Mail proprietor Lord Rothermere to fire the newspaper's editor, Paul Dacre. The press baron, descendant of the family which did more than any other to create the British tabloid press, refused, and did not even tell Dacre of the request until after the result of the referendum. The incident, reported by the BBC, has not been denied by