LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, on Wednesday priced a five-year USD1bn bond at mid-swaps +2bp, lead managers on the deal told IFR.

Finland on Tuesday mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to lead manage the Reg S/144a transaction.

Before this bond, Finland was last in the US dollar bond market in benchmark size in March 2011, when it issued a USD2bn five-year deal at mid-swaps -4bp. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Natalie Harrison)