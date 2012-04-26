WARSAW, April 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

TPSA

Poland's top telecoms group reports a 28-percent rise in first-quarter net profit, in line with forecasts, because of a favourable comparison to the year-ago period when the bottom line was weighed by financial one-offs.

DEBT

Poland plans to change the rules by which it calculates its debt ratios to avoid painful consequences of breaching some internal thresholds.

CHINA

China aims to double trade with Poland over the next five years, Premier Wen Jiabao says.

ASSECO

The software group proposes a dividend of 2.19 zlotys per share.

