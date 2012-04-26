(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST, April 26 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Thursday.
MONEY SUPPLY DATA
Romania's central bank is expected to release money supply
data for March.
DEBT AUCTION
Romania's finance ministry tenders 200 million lei ($60.27
million) in 15-year treasury bonds.
IMF
The International Monetary Fund is in Bucharest for a
two-week mission to review Romania's precautionary loan deal
(until May 7). The IMF officials are expected to meet President
Traian Basescu on Thursday.
ROMANIA GOVT BUDGET GAP WIDENS TO 0.6 PCT/GDP IN JAN-MARCH
Romania recorded a budget deficit of 0.6 percent of gross
domestic product in the first three months of the year against
0.4 percent in January-February, the finance ministry said on
Wednesday.
PREVIEW-ROMANIA TO CUT RATES FOR 5TH TIME THEN HOLD FIRE
Romania's central bank will probably ease interest rates one
more time next week, its fifth cut in as many policy meetings,
before calling a halt for the rest of the year as inflation
edges higher and political nerves weigh on the leu currency.
ROMANIA'S TRANSGAZ SAYS NABUCCO PIPELINE STILL VIABLE
The Nabucco gas pipeline project is still viable and
Romania's Transgaz remains part of it, a company
official said on Wednesday.
EU REGULATORS PROBE TARIFFS OF ROMANIA'S HIDROELECTRICA
The European Commission said on Wednesday it had begun
in-depth investigations into the electricity tariffs of Romanian
power firm Hidroelectrica SA.
CEE MARKETS
Hungary's forint jumped more than 2 percent and its main
bond yields fell below 8 percent for the first time in six
months on Wednesday after the European Commission gave the green
light to talks on aid, ending five months of standoff with
Budapest.
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA
Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea plans
to pay dividends of about 120 million euros this year.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
TAROM
The initial public offering for a 20 percent stake in
state-owned carrier Tarom could take place in May.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 4
TRANSGAZ
Romanian gas pipeline operator Transgaz will pay
gross dividends of 350.4 million lei this year. The decision was
approved at Wednesday's general shareholders meeting.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 5
($1 = 3.3186 Romanian lei)