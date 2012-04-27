WARSAW, April 27 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
TESCO
Tesco, world's No.3 retailer, plans to fire up to 3,000
employees or around 10 percent of the workforce at its Polish
arm, the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported on Friday.
NOVATOR
Investment fund Novator is ready to look for new investment
opportunities in Poland after it sold its pharmaceutical
business Actavis for 4.25 billion euros ($5.62 billion),
Novator's spokesman told the Parkiet daily.
Novator hold nearly 50 percent of Polish mobile operator
Play and might be interested in Netia, Parkiet wrote.
PEKAO
Pekao, Poland's No. 2 lender, will propose a
dividend payout at 5.38 zlotys per share, or a total of 1.4
billion zlotys ($443.1 million) from last year's profit, the
company said in a statement on Thursday.
GETIN
Shareholders in Polish financial group Getin Holding
turned down the demand of its second-largest investor
for the group to pay its first ever dividend from last year's
earnings, the lender said on Thursday.
PGNIG
Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG has launched a 5-year
bond issuance programme worth a total of 4.5 billion zlotys
($1.42 billion) and will issue first tranche of 2 billion zlotys
($632.95 million) by the end of June, the company said in a
statement on Thursday.
PGNIG also said it does not plan to recommend a dividend
payout from its 2011 profit.
DEBT SUPPLY
The finance ministry is expected to announce the treasury
debt supply plan for May at 1300 GMT.
