MILAN, April 26 Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday there was more than a 50 percent chance that Fiat could exercise the so-called "VEBA call option" that lets Fiat incrementally increase its stake in its U.S. unit Chrysler from July 1, 2012.

"We have a call option accruing to us in mid-2012, it is potentially value accretive to Fiat," he told analysts on a conference call after the release of first quarter earnings.

"There is a better than 50 percent chance that we will exercise the call when the time comes."

Fiat currently has a 58.5 percent stake in Chrysler.

Fiat holds options to purchase up to 40 percent of the stake in Chrysler owned by VEBA, or the Voluntary Employees Beneficiary Association, which can be exercised between July 1, 2012 and June 30, 2016.

The option gives Fiat the right to buy a 3.3 percent stake in Chrysler every six months, at a price determined by a market-based EBITDA multiple applied to Chrysler's reported EBITDA for the most recent four quarters less net industrial debt. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)