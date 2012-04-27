(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, April 27

NO CONFIDENCE VOTE

Romania's parliament holds session to vote on a confidence motion against the centrist coalition government on Friday starting from 0600 GMT.

CZECH, ROMANIAN COALITIONS FACE CONFIDENCE VOTES

The Czech and Romanian governments face parliamentary confidence votes on Friday which they may survive, although both have uncertain futures due to their austerity policies which have won praise from investors but aroused fury among their electorates.

ROMANIA SELLS 226 MLN LEI IN 15-YR T-BONDS

Romania sold a slightly more than planned 226 million lei ($68.1 million) in 15-year treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 6.58 percent, down from 6.98 percent at a previous tender on Feb. 23, central bank data showed.

BRD Q1 NET PROFIT SEEN AT 159.6 MLN LEI

Romania's second largest bank BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale, is seen posting a 159.6 million lei ($48.09 million) net profit for the first quarter on April 30.

BANCA TRANSILVANIA Q1 NET PROFIT SEEN AT 62.3 MLN LEI

Romania's second-largest listed bank Banca Transilvania is seen posting a 62.3 million lei ($18.77 million)first-quarter net profit on April 30.

CEE MARKETS

Central Europe's currencies were mixed on Thursday, with the forint extending gains after a breakthrough in Budapest's efforts to gain aid loans but the crown and leu sagging ahead of confidence votes in the Czech and Romanian governments.

DACIA

Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by France's Renault , recorded a net profit of 65 million euros ($85.99 million) last year, down from 71 million euros in 2010.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

