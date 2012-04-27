(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST, April 27 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Friday.
NO CONFIDENCE VOTE
Romania's parliament holds session to vote on a confidence
motion against the centrist coalition government on Friday
starting from 0600 GMT.
CZECH, ROMANIAN COALITIONS FACE CONFIDENCE VOTES
The Czech and Romanian governments face parliamentary
confidence votes on Friday which they may survive, although both
have uncertain futures due to their austerity policies which
have won praise from investors but aroused fury among their
electorates.
ROMANIA SELLS 226 MLN LEI IN 15-YR T-BONDS
Romania sold a slightly more than planned 226 million lei
($68.1 million) in 15-year treasury bonds on Thursday, with the
average accepted yield at 6.58 percent, down from 6.98 percent
at a previous tender on Feb. 23, central bank data showed.
BRD Q1 NET PROFIT SEEN AT 159.6 MLN LEI
Romania's second largest bank BRD, controlled by
France's Societe Generale, is seen posting a 159.6
million lei ($48.09 million) net profit for the first quarter on
April 30.
BANCA TRANSILVANIA Q1 NET PROFIT SEEN AT 62.3 MLN LEI
Romania's second-largest listed bank Banca Transilvania
is seen posting a 62.3 million lei ($18.77
million)first-quarter net profit on April 30.
CEE MARKETS
Central Europe's currencies were mixed on Thursday, with the
forint extending gains after a breakthrough in Budapest's
efforts to gain aid loans but the crown and leu sagging ahead of
confidence votes in the Czech and Romanian governments.
DACIA
Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by France's Renault
, recorded a net profit of 65 million euros ($85.99
million) last year, down from 71 million euros in 2010.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double
click, and a calendar of east European economic
indicators, see.
For other related news, double click on:
---------------------------------------------------------------
Romania Market Debt Romanian forex
Romania Market Report Romanian money
Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex
All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators
All East Europe News E.Europe equities
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
Romanian indicators
Main page of Reuters poll
---------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 0.7559 euros)