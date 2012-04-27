UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
OSLO, April 27 Norway's DNB bank aims to lift its core capital to its target while maintaining its policy of paying out 50 percent of its earnings in dividends, it chief financial office said on Friday.
"The dividend policy remains unchanged at 50 percent, but then we'll have to see how the year develops. It's too early to tell but we believe we'll be able to increase our core capital to 10 percent and maintain our dividend policy. That is at least the goal," Chief Financial Officer Bjoern Erik Naess told Reuters.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Balazs Koranyi)
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
Feb 18 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.
NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Single women cannot afford to rent a small apartment in nearly all of the biggest U.S. cities but single men could manage to lease in a third of those locations, a reflection of the gender wage gap, research shows.