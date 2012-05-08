(Adds extra subscribers codes with no changes to text)

By Anjuli Davies

LONDON, May 8 Investment grade corporate bonds relegated to high-yield status but eyeing a comeback offer the best opportunities in a fixed income sector whose upside has been squeezed by the quest for income, Aviva Investors (AV.L) high yield investment chief said.

"There is very low price return left in the market," said Todd Youngberg, Head of High Yield Investments at Aviva Investors, the fund management arm of the British insurer, with over 250 billion pounds ($405 billion) assets under management.

"High yield guys are licking our chops at 'fallen angels' as there is a higher probability of going back to investment grade than an originally issued high yield bond."

So-called fallen angels like Ford Motor co (F.N), which was downgraded in 2005 to junk status but recently upgraded by Fitch Ratings to "BBB-" from "BB+", is starting its climb back into investment grade territory and on the radar of all three major ratings agencies, Youngberg said.

Ford offers above benchmark returns of as much as 450 basis points. [nL2E8FO2QU]

The returns are often fuelled by increased appetite from insurance companies, who do not need to reserve as much capital against investment grade debt and who typically start buying the bond six months in advance when they sense an upgrade is on the way, added Youngberg.

Youngberg's Global High Yield Fund, launched in September 2008, has grown nearly 500 percent to 1.1 billion dollars after huge appetite for assets with decent returns in an historically low interest rate environment saw inflows of 900 million dollars since October alone.

The Barclays high yield index returned 5 percent in 2011, less than the 8 percent average that analysts were expecting but better than S&P 500 gains of 2 percent. In 2009, junk bonds returned 50 percent and in 2010 the returns were 15 percent. [nN1E80I025]

Last year's performance failed to deter investors, with net inflows into high yield bonds, also known as junk bonds, totalling $25 billion year-to-date. [nL1E8EN600]

Investors are also encouraged by record low default rates of 2 percent, against the long-term average of 4.8 percent, Moody's estimates.

But Youngberg says that if default rates start creeping up and returns turn negative, the large inflows by retail investors and exchange-traded-funds, traditionally more tactical players, could be easily reversed resulting in higher volatility.

U.S. mutual funds now represent around 31 percent of the U.S. high yield market, according to estimates from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

CURRENCY PLAYS

To counter any threat of higher default rates, Youngberg is sticking to bets on companies which are looking ripe for an upgrade as well as those with strong cash flows and a low probability of default.

As a result, Youngberg is overweight companies rated "B" and above and underweight those rated below, because he believes that when default rates start to rise, the lowest rated will be hit first.

This has meant that the fund underperformed the benchmark Barclays Capital Global High Yield index by -0.44 percent in March as investors chased lower quality assets but over a one year period the fund is up 6.5 percent versus the benchmark 6.19 percent.

In terms of geography, Youngberg is overweight the United States with 81 percent exposure and underweight Europe with about 19 percent exposure, cautious on the outlook for the euro zone.

But one way to play European exposure and pick up extra yield is through North American companies that issue bonds in both euros and dollars, where investors can take advantage of attractive tranches on a currency hedge basis.

Youngberg cites Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier, currently rated "BB+", whose European bonds sold off last year in tandem with the worsening crisis in the euro zone even though it was not a European company.

"We could buy a North American credit in the euro tranche, hedge out the currency risk and pick up 200 basis points in yield without taking out credit risk," says Youngberg.

In terms of sectors, he is underweight financials and electrics, overweight energy with the exception of natural gas and basic industries like chemicals, mining and coal companies.

The fund only invests in corporate debt domiciled in investment grade sovereigns.

($1 = 0.6180 British pounds)

