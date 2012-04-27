* Q1 op. profit 29 mln euros vs forecast 23.4 mln
* Winter sports weak but apparel strong
* Shares rise 8.6 pct
HELSINKI, April 27 Finnish sporting goods group
Amer Sports reported higher-than-expected quarterly
profit on Friday, boosted by a sharp rise in apparel sales.
The owner of the Wilson and Atomic brands posted a 9 percent
rise in first-quarter operating profit to 29 million euros
($38.37 million), beating an average forecast of 23.4 million
euros in a Reuters poll.
Amer shares rose 8.62 percent to 10.46 euros by 1235 GMT.
The stock had fallen 5 percent over the past month on worries
that warm temperatures discouraged sales of skis and other
winter sporting equipment.
Winter sports sales fell 9 percent, but a 29 percent rise in
apparel sales helped boost its overall result. Amer also
reiterated its forecast for full-year sales to improve from a
year earlier.
($1 = 0.7559 euros)
(Reporting By Eero Vassinen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)