MILAN, April 28 Italian telephone company
Telecom Italia's unlisted main shareholder Telco will
undertake a capital increase for an unspecified amount, said
Assicurazioni Generali Chief Executive Giovanni
Perissinotto on Saturday.
Telco's investors are Generali, Mediobanca, Intesa
Sanpaolo and Telefonica. The unlisted holding
has 3.4 billion euros in debt maturing by 2013, and Telecom
Italia has cut its dividend that fills Telco's coffers.
Telco has agreed to refinance the portion of the debt that
is expiring, it said February 29.
Telco has debt worth 2.1 billion euros coming due between
May and October and a 1.3 billion euro bond which it can extend
to next year.
"All partners will take up their stakes in the capital
increase," said Perissinotto at the Generali shareholders'
meeting. He did not reveal the amount.
