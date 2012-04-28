BRUSSELS, April 28 Belgium will appoint the
former chief executive of financial group Fortis, now known as
Ageas, as the new CEO of bailed-out bank Dexia
, Belgian daily De Morgen reported on Saturday.
Karel De Boeck, who took over as the head of Fortis at the
height of the credit crunch in late 2008, after the group was
split up and partially sold to France's BNP Paribas,
will be appointed to the board of directors as early as next
week, De Morgen said, citing government sources.
In a second step, De Boeck will be appointed as the new CEO,
replacing incumbent Pierre Mariani, the newspaper said.
Dexia was rescued for a second time last October, with
Belgium nationalising its Belgian retail banking operations and
assets steadily being sold off. It is set to become a holding of
bonds with state guarantees covering its borrowing.
Dexia was not immediately available for comment.
