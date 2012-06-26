LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Republic of Austria (Aaa/AA+/AAA) is taking indications of interest on its dual-tranche seven-year and 30-year issue, via leads Barclays, Commerzbank, Erste, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale.

Initial price thoughts have been set at mid-swaps plus high 30bp for the seven-year issue, and mid-swaps plus 100bp area on the 30-year issue.

The deal is expected for today's business. (Reporting By John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)