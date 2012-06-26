INSIGHT-UniCredit writedowns ring alarm bells for Italian banks
* Bank cuts value of 700 mln euro Atlante investment - sources
LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Republic of Austria (Aaa/AA+/AAA) is taking indications of interest on its dual-tranche seven-year and 30-year issue, via leads Barclays, Commerzbank, Erste, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale.
Initial price thoughts have been set at mid-swaps plus high 30bp for the seven-year issue, and mid-swaps plus 100bp area on the 30-year issue.
The deal is expected for today's business. (Reporting By John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Bank cuts value of 700 mln euro Atlante investment - sources
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: