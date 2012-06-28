The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
LABOR REFORM
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti scored a hard-fought
victory for his landmark labour reform on Wednesday, bolstering
his position for a European Union summit where he will ask for
more growth policies and a mechanism to stem borrowing costs.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The Italian bank laid out a painful restructuring plan on
Wednesday, a day after it was forced to take state aid, and said
it would be looking to new investors in seeking to raise up to 1
billion euros ($1.25 billion) in new equity capital over the
next five years.
*FONDIARIA
Fondiaria parent Premafin will hold a board meeting
on June 29 to decide whether it will repeat a shareholders
meeting approving a capital increase to comply with a court
order, business daily Il Sole-24 Ore reports on Thursday. The
court order also means that stock market regulator Consob will
delay a decision on the Fondiaria-Unipol merger plan, the paper
reports.
Two Italian private equity funds, Sator and Palladio, said
on Wednesday they would be tabling a renewed offer for insurer
Fondiaria-SAI. It comes a day after Unipol's plan to
rescue its troubled peer was dented when a court administrator
asked for a key capital increase at Fondiaria parent Premafin
- a requirement of the deal - to be reviewed and
possibly revoked.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................