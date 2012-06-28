(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST, June 28 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Thursday.
ROMANIA KEEPS RATES ON HOLD AS WEAK LEU A RISK
Romania's central bank kept interest rates at a record low
5.25 percent on Wednesday, holding off on easing policy as it is
seeking to balance support for the struggling economy with an
expected pickup in inflation and a weak currency.
ROMANIA COURT REJECTS ELECTORAL REFORM
Romania's constitutional court rejected on Wednesday a law
to change the electoral system, dealing a further blow to a
government that has been rocked by a string of misfortunes in
the last week.
TABLE-ROMANIA M3 MONEY SUPPLY UP 1.0 M/M IN MAY
CEE MARKETS
Emerging European assets retreated on Wednesday after
Romania held rates at 5.25 percent to avert more currency
weakness, while investors scaled back positions ahead of an EU
summit that may not resolving the euro zone debt crisis.
WORLD BANK SEES STEEP GROWTH SLOWDOWN IN EAST EU
The impact of the euro zone debt crisis and the global
economic slowdown will cut growth in half in the European
Union's developing east, but the region's economies will
accelerate again in 2013, the World Bank said on Wednesday.
PETROM
Top oil and gas company Petrom, majority owned by
Austria's OMV, finalised a 100 million euros ($124.57
million) investment in its Petrobrazi refinery, the company said
on Wednesday.
Petrom plans to invest other 200 million euros in the
refinery by 2014. Ziarul Financiar, Page 12
OLTCHIM
Chemicals firm Oltchim, majority owned by the
state, will be placed under special administration in order to
be privatised, said Remus Vulpescu, the head of the economy
ministry's privatisation department. Evenimentul Zilei, Page 8
($1 = 0.8028 euros)