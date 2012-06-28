HONG KONG, June 28 (IFR) - Bond investors are getting
worried that ultra-low interest rates may tempt Asian companies
to pursue aggressive expansion plans at a time when global
economic growth is looking vulnerable.
The market's reaction to MIE Holdings' plan to buy 51% of
gas explorer Sino Gas & Energy Limited for USD100m illustrates
the concerns.
Credit investors should have been nonplussed by such a small
deal, but the company's USD400m bonds due 2016 fell almost three
points. Analysts said the prospects of further increases in
leverage and future acquisitions were putting the bonds under
pressure.
"It's a non-event, but the market is more negative. Even
after the 2-3 point fall there is no buying and it is still ripe
for more profit-taking," said one Singapore based trader. "It's
a small acquisition with an immediate cash out of USD10m and
aggregate price of USD100m."
ROOM FOR MORE
Investors are concerned that the company, rated B+/B
(S&P/Fitch, both stable), whose debt burden is quite low (net
debt to operating leverage is about 1) may borrow even more
money.
" is also setting up cooperation on non-exclusive basis
with the seller for exploring opportunities around the world for
oil and gas projects," said the company in a stock exchange
filing, a reference that leaves the door open for further
acquisitions, which could gear up the balance sheet even more.
MIE's move is the latest of many debt-funded acquisitions
from Asia. China's Bright Foods is borrowing GBP680m to acquire
UK cereal maker Weetabix, Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing is
taking a US$1.8bn loan to fund its offer for London Metal
Exchange, while San Miguel Corp's Petron unit sealed a MYR2.52bn
financing last month for its purchase of ExxonMobil's Malaysian
assets.
Analysts are now wondering if the acquisition spree will
spread to the Chinese property sector, where most borrowers have
been shut out of the capital markets.
"We could see more M&A, particularly among HK and Chinese
property developers where there are haves and have-nots in terms
of capital market access," said Mark Reade, credit analyst with
Credit Agricole.
"While the credit quality of some HK developers could
deteriorate as a result of M&A, future transactions would likely
be positive for stressed Chinese developers with near term
refinancing needs," he said.
Spreads on Hong Kong conglomerate Wharf Holdings' bonds due
2017 blew out by as much as 20bp to 320bp over US Treasuries
after it announced plans to acquire a stake in Greentown China.
NOT ALWAYS BAD
While concerns are rising, the market is not viewing all
such acquisitions negatively. Beijing Enterprises' bonds
remained steady after it raised its stake in takeover target
China Gas Holdings, as it bets on rising demand for the less
polluting fuel in the world's second-biggest economy.
Its 2022 bonds were steady at 260bp over US Treasuries after
the company increased its stake to about 18% by buying more
shares on the open market. The spreads are unchanged from the
reoffer level in April and because of the Treasury rally the
yield has fallen to 4.3% from 4.586%.
In some cases official support can also assuage investor
fears about deteriorating credit metrics.
"Beijing is supportive of companies, especially SOEs, to go
overseas and acquire assets which have become cheaper. But I
don't think there will be a huge increase in acquisitions by
weaker companies and the larger companies should be fine as far
as funding is concerned," said Becky Liu, HSBC credit
strategist.
(Reporting By Umesh Desai; Editing by Julian Baker)