ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

TARNOW

Russian group Acron said on Thursday it had extended its 1.5 billion zloty ($434 million) bid for Polish rival Azoty Tarnow for a third time, by a week until July 13.

DEBT SUPPLY

Poland's finance ministry will give details of its bond supply for July and the third quarter

NUCLEAR ENERGY

Former Treasury Minister Aleksander Grad will head PGE's unit responsible for the construction of Poland's first nuclear plant, Gazeta Wyborcza reported citing sources from the state-controlled utility and the Treasury, which oversees state assets.

