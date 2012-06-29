Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect
Poland's financial markets on Friday.
+ 2 hours):
TARNOW
Russian group Acron said on Thursday it had
extended its 1.5 billion zloty ($434 million) bid for Polish
rival Azoty Tarnow for a third time, by a week until
July 13.
DEBT SUPPLY
Poland's finance ministry will give details of its bond
supply for July and the third quarter
NUCLEAR ENERGY
Former Treasury Minister Aleksander Grad will head PGE's
unit responsible for the construction of Poland's
first nuclear plant, Gazeta Wyborcza reported citing sources
from the state-controlled utility and the Treasury, which
oversees state assets.
