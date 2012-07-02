UPDATE 5-Oil pushes higher on worries over new U.S. sanctions on Iran
* Global oil output cut by 1.4 mln bpd - Russian minister (Updates prices, adds Trump comment)
Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
PMI
Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index for June to be released. Analysts expect it to fall to 48.6 eased from 48.9 points in May. (0700)
TREASURY STAKES IN STATE-OWNED FIRMS
The Treasury Ministry is close to making a decision on selling stakes in large listed firms via accelerated book-building, Parkiet reported citing an unnamed banker.
BUDIMEX
Construction group Budimex has agreed terms of strategic co-operation with Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas in building gas-fired power stations in Poland, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported without citing its sources.
PULAWY
Chemical group Synthos is not even considering raising the price in its offer for state-controlled fertiliser maker Pulawy, Synthos Chief Executive Tomasz Kalwat told Parkiet in an interview.
COAL GASIFICATION
State-owned coal miner KHW is "days away" from signing a letter of intent with Australia's Linc Energy on co-operation in coal gasification, Rzeczpospolita reported citing a person close to the matter.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .
For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
* Global oil output cut by 1.4 mln bpd - Russian minister (Updates prices, adds Trump comment)
LONDON, Feb 3 The dollar recovered from 12-week lows but was poised for a fourth straight weekly loss in cautious trading on Friday ahead of U.S. payrolls data, while a set of healthy corporate results underpinned gains across European equity markets.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Republican-led Congress killed a controversial U.S. securities disclosure rule early on Friday aimed at curbing corruption at big oil, gas and mining companies.