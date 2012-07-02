* Average shopper spend seen rising 17 pct

MADRID, July 2 The number of Spaniards planning to take advantage of this year's summer sales is seen sliding by a fifth, although determined bargain hunters will spend more as crisis-hit consumers keep a tight rein on purse strings, a poll showed on Monday.

The annual survey data by consumer group FUCI is further evidence of problems faced by retailers in the face of Spain's drawn out economic slump and dampened confidence after the announcement of a euro zone bailout to banks.

"There is a very significant section of the population that doesn't have money to spend on clothes and shoes even in the sales," said the head of consumer group FUCI, Gustavo Samayoa, in a note on the survey.

"Other Spaniards have decided to wait until the sales to take advantage of discounting."

Forced belt-tightening has led to the closure of many small shops and businesses and a reshaping of the retail landscape, with retail sales dropping for the twenty-third straight month in May by 4.9 percent.

On average, the 1,500 interviewed in the FUCI survey said they would spend 60 euros in the sales, which kicked off in earnest throughout Spain on Sunday.

The average spend rose 10 euros on last year's survey, but is still less than half the 130 euros of pre-crisis 2006 and below the 2010 figure of 65 euros.

Retailers are being forced to slash prices in a country.

