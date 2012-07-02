LONDON July 2 European shares ebbed away from intraday highs as Wall Street turned lower after data showed the U.S. manufacturing sector surprisingly contracted in June, fuelling fears of a further slowdown for the global economy.

By 1409 GMT, Europe's FTSEurofirst was up 8.45 points, or 0.8 percent, at 1,029.84, off the intraday high of 1,035.23.

The U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracted in June for the first time since July 2009 as new orders tumbled, according to an industry report released on Monday.

