INTEREST RATES POLL
Poland's central bank is likely to keep interest rates on
hold until cutting them in the first quarter of 2013, a poll
showed on Monday, as slowing growth and expected lower inflation
allow the bank to unwind a surprise hike it made in May.
PGNiG
Gas monopoly PGNiG wants Russia's Gazprom
to cut the price of gas in its long-term delivery
contract by 20 percent, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported without
citing any sources. PGNiG CEO Grazyna Piotrowska-Oliwa told the
daily the group expects a ruling in its dispute with Gazprom
over prices before an international tribunal in the first
quarter of 2013.
SHALE GAS
PGNiG, copper miner KGHM and the country's three
largest utilities PGE, Tauron and Enea
will spend a total of over 1.5 billion zlotys ($447.35
million)on shale gas exploration, while refiner PKN Orlen and
chemical group Tarnow will join in the shale co-op of
state-controlled companies with PGNiG, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
reported without citing its sources.
POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL
The chief executive of Polimex-Mostostal Konrad
Jaskola is pressuring the builder's shareholders over the launch
of a share issue to boost the group's liquidity, but key
shareholders, pension funds ING OFE and Aviva OFE, are opposed,
Puls Biznesu reported without citing its sources.
PKN ORLEN
Refiner PKN Orlen postponed its decision to pick a
general contractor for the construction of a 400-500 megawatt
power unit in Wloclawek for technical reasons, Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna reported citing PKN Orlen's press office. The decision
was due before the summer holiday period, according to the
daily.
TALANX
Germany's Talanx and Japan's Meiji Yasuda
finalised the takeover of Poland's no.2 insurer Warta
from Belgian group KBC on July 1, Parkiet reported.
