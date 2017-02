DUBAI, July 3 Qatar Airways is interested to launch an airline in Saudi Arabia and has held talks with the government on opportunities for a new start-up, the state-owned carrier said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said the Saudi airline sector is underserved and represented a key growth area.

The announcement comes after the kingdom said in April that it would approve new airline licenses in September. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)