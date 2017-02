LONDON, July 3 Barclays Plc will ask ex-Chief Executive Officer Bob Diamond to forfeit up to 20 million pounds ($31.38 million) worth of bonuses, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

The bonuses consisted of share options awarded under a management incentive scheme that had not yet vested, Sky News said, citing shareholder sources.

($1 = 0.6374 British pounds) (Reporting by Douwe Miedema and Myles Neligan)