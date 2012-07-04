By Victoria Bryan

DORTMUND, Germany, July 4 As sports apparel groups from Li Ning (2331.HK) to Nike (NKE.N) struggle in a Chinese market flooded with sneakers, t-shirts and sports jackets, Germany’s Puma (PUMG.DE) sees clothing linked with motorsport teams as a way to skirt the challenges there.

"We have to be clever, to find our niche," Puma Chief Executive Franz Koch told Reuters in Dortmund on Wednesday.

"We think that in motorsport we have a good chance to make our own mark on the market in China," he said, citing partnerships with Ducati, Ferrari and BMW to offer clothing branded with those marques to Chinese consumers who enjoy driving and buying powerful European cars.

Koch said however that the Chinese market for sports clothing overall would likely stay tough, especially as excess levels of stock are dampening growth for the big companies.

The $19 billion Chinese sporting goods market had been the bright spot for companies like Nike, helping to make up for sluggish demand in Europe and the United States, but growth there is slowing and even local sportswear firms like Li Ning and Anta (2020.HK) have been struggling. [ID:nL3E8HS0LR]

With growth of 26 percent in Greater China in the first quarter, Adidas (ADSGn.DE) seems to be taking market share from Puma, which reported a first-quarter sales rise of less than 10 percent and Nike, which reported sales up 18 percent in the three months to end-May. Puma does not break out individual country sales figures but is much smaller than its rivals in China.

Nike, the world's biggest sportswear firm, took around 10.5 percent of mainland sportswear sales in 2011 while Adidas came in at 7.9 percent, according to Beijing-based market researcher ResearchinChina.

Koch made the comments after Puma unveiled the new season’s kit for soccer team Borussia Dortmund, a new signing for the group and an important pillar in plans to re-establish itself as a force in the soccer market.

Although Puma has been present in soccer since 1948 it has lost ground in the last couple of decades by focussing too much on fashion. The global soccer market is currently dominated by Nike and Adidas, with Puma a distant third. [ID:nL3E8H57K7]

As current Bundesliga and German Cup champions, the partnership with Dortmund is a coup for Puma. Koch said the marketing campaign, which included covering trees and lamp posts in Dortmund with black and yellow yarn bearing the Puma and Dortmund logos, is the largest it has ever launched for a club side. He declined to give figures.

"It's a signal that we're to be taken seriously," Koch added, as the group presented some of the 170 items of apparel it is making for the Dortmund team and their fans.

Koch, sporting Puma sneakers in a bright yellow to match the Dortmund kit, said however that Puma was not interested in buying Umbro, which has been put up for sale by Nike, in order to grow its share of the market.

“We want to grow organically,” he said.

Koch said Puma was also looking for more soccer clubs, associations and players to sponsor and would exploit its strong presence in African soccer.

Puma's jumping cat logo also had a starring role in the Euro 2012 tournament which ended on Sunday. Puma provided the blue shirts for finalists Italy, who were beaten 4-0 by the Adidas-wearing Spain.

