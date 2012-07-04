(Adds press digest)

ROMANIA TOP COURT SAYS GOVERNMENT THREATENING RULE OF LAW

Romania's Constitutional Court on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Victor Ponta and his party of trying to dismantle the court and said it has notified European authorities of threats to its independence.

ROMANIAN PPI UP 6.7 PCT Y/Y IN MAY

Romanian industrial producer prices rose 6.7 percent on the year in May and were down 0.1 percent on the month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday. [ID"nR5E7IS016]

CEE MARKETS

Central European currencies were mostly flat on Tuesday while stop-loss deals lifted the zloty to 8-week highs against the euro ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, where an interest rate cut could buoy risky assets.

TRANSGAZ

The listing of a 15 percent state the government holds in state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz could take place in July, Business Environment Minister Lucian Isar said.

PROTEST

Opposition Democrat Liberal Party plan to organise a rally against the government in Bucharest on Thursday from 1500 GMT.

EX-PRIME MINISTER NASTASE

Former Prime Minister Adrian Nastase decided to give up a request filed by his wife to postpone his jail term for corruption. Because he is over 60 year old, Nastase will only be in prison for one third of the two-year term.

