ROMANIA TOP COURT SAYS GOVERNMENT THREATENING RULE OF LAW
Romania's Constitutional Court on Tuesday accused Prime
Minister Victor Ponta and his party of trying to dismantle the
court and said it has notified European authorities of threats
to its independence.
ROMANIAN PPI UP 6.7 PCT Y/Y IN MAY
Romanian industrial producer prices rose 6.7
percent on the year in May and were down 0.1 percent on the
month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on
Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS
Central European currencies were mostly flat on Tuesday
while stop-loss deals lifted the zloty to 8-week highs against
the euro ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting,
where an interest rate cut could buoy risky assets.
TRANSGAZ
The listing of a 15 percent state the government holds in
state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz could take
place in July, Business Environment Minister Lucian Isar said.
Adevarul, Page 13
PROTEST
Opposition Democrat Liberal Party plan to organise a rally
against the government in Bucharest on Thursday from 1500 GMT.
EX-PRIME MINISTER NASTASE
Former Prime Minister Adrian Nastase decided to give up a
request filed by his wife to postpone his jail term for
corruption. Because he is over 60 year old, Nastase will only be
in prison for one third of the two-year term.
Evenimentul Zilei, Page 12
