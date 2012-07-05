(Repeats with no change in text)

MILAN, July 5 Shares in Italian defense group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI rose nearly 7 percent on Thursday on media reports about an interest from German conglomerate Siemens (SIEGn.DE) in Finmeccanica's stake in Ansaldo Energia, traders said.

Italy's financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Thursday that Siemens is preparing an offer worth around 1.3 billion euros for the stake that Finmeccanica owns in Ansaldo Energia. Siemens and Finmeccanica declined to comment on the report.

"Shares rise on the report," a Milan-based trader said.

Finmeccanica, which has 55 percent of Ansaldo Energia, is planning to sell assets worth a total of around 1 billion euros this year to keep its credit rating.

Il Sole 24 Ore said Siemens may present an offer in a few days.

(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, Stephen Jewkes, Elisa Anzolin; Jens Hack in Frankfurt)

((Antonella.Ciancio@thomsonreuters.com)(+39 0266129722)(Reuters Messaging: antonella.ciancio.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: FINMECCANICA ANSALDO/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.