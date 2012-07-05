Bunge fourth-quarter profit rises 39 pct
Feb 15 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a 39.4 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher sugar and ethanol prices and a stabilizing Brazil economy.
LONDON, July 5 Brent crude futures rose $2 a barrel at 0933 GMT to $101.77 on Thursday after the Norwegian oil industry association decided to call a lockout of all workers on the Norwegian continental shelf to end an ongoing strike as discussions reached a deadlock.
U.S. WTI crude futures also jumped $1 a barrel to $88.66 a barrel.
Norwegian Statoil now plans to halt production following the notice, creating a shortfall in production of around 1.2 million barrels or oil equivalent per day. Norway is the world's eighth biggest oil exporter.
The lock out will take effect on Monday 9 July. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)
* High OPEC compliance with supply cuts has muted impact on prices
LONDON, Feb 15 World stocks hit 21-month peaks on Wednesday and the dollar rose for the 11th straight day, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen flagged a possible interest rate rise next month during upbeat comments on the U.S. economy.