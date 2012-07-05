OSLO, July 5 Norway's sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday it has snapped up 50 percent of five high-end properties in Paris from Italian insurance giant Generali Group for 275 million euros ($344.03 million).

Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), which manages the fund, and Generali also agreed to form a joint venture in which Generali Real Estate will provide asset management services.

"The transaction will increase our exposure to high-quality properties in central Paris," said Karsten Kallevig, NBIM's chief investment officer for real estate.

The properties, used as office and retail space, have a total surface area of almost 40,000 square metres.

The fund, more widely known as Norway's oil fund, holds assets worth about 3.6 trillion Norwegian crowns ($599 billion) according to the fund's website.

As of the end of March, the fund held just over 60 percent of its assets in equities, 39 percent in fixed income and 0.3 percent in real estate. Its strategy is to raise its real estate assets to as much as 5 percent of its overall portfolio. ($1 = 0.7994 euros) (Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)