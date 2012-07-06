By Marilyn Gerlach and Guillermo Parra-Bernal

FRANKFURT/SAO PAULO, July 6 Brazilian miner Vale (VALE5.SA) rode to the rescue of ThyssenKrupp's (TKAG.DE) new Brazilian mill three years ago and could be the key player again now the German steelmaker is looking to sell out because of a faltering global economy.

Vale, the world's No.2 miner, owns 26.9 percent in the Cia. Siderurgica do Atlantico (CSA) mill outside Rio de Janeiro after increasing its investment in 2009, and is under pressure from the Brazilian government to help secure its future.

However, the iron ore specialist considers mining, not steelmaking, its core business, and may be reluctant to take control of the mill itself.

That could see it forging a consortium with other parties which may or may not involve increasing its stake.

Vale's 965 million euro ($1.2 billion) investment in 2009 valued the mill at 5.7 billion euros. After falling foul of a stronger Brazilian real, Europe's debt crisis and a sluggish U.S. economy, analysts now value CSA at only 2-3 billion euros.

Here are some potential outcomes for CSA which, even with Vale's help, is the largest, single foreign investment in Brazil.

VALE INCREASES ITS STAKE IN CSA TO MORE THAN 50 PERCENT

This scenario is unlikely given Vale's significant exposure to three steel projects in Brazil, the largest being its 50 percent interest Cia. Siderurgica de Pecem (CSP).

CSP is a 3 million-metric-tonne-a-year Brazilian steel slab project with Korea's Posco (005490.KS) and Dongkuk Steel (001230.KS) in Brazil's northeast.

The project, first proposed a decade ago, has been delayed over energy cost and tax issues, forcing Vale to raise its stake to 50 percent from an initial 20 percent.

Vale is also developing two more steel projects, Aços Longos do Para, in Brazil's Amazon region, and Cia. Siderurgica do Ubu, in Esprito Santo state. It has yet to find a partner to take a majority stake in either.

Since ThyssenKrupp said it was trying to sell CSA, Vale Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira has said several times his company is not interested in increasing its stake in CSA.

VALE INCREASES ITS STAKE TO LESS THAN 50 PERCENT

Buying part of ThyssenKrupp's stake and boosting its CSA share to as much as 49.9 percent could allow Vale to call the shots at CSA and protect the book value of its own CSA stake it currently holds on its balance sheet.

If ThyssenKrupp is in a hurry to clinch a deal with a buyer, the German company might write down the book value of its 73 percent stake in CSA. This would then force Vale to take an impairment charge on its own 27 percent interest, hitting the miner's earnings.

"Vale could be less inclined to pay as large a discount for the assets," London-based Nomura analyst Neil Sampat told Reuters.

If Vale were to boost its stake significantly, it would also probably be able to veto a ThyssenKrupp sale of its remaining CSA stake to anyone unwilling to pay a price acceptable to Vale.

VALE FORMS A CONSORTIUM WITH OTHER PARTNERS

This is the most likely scenario. Vale would keep its 26.9 percent stake while arranging an agreement to bring in new partners with the blessing of the Brazilian government.

Under such a deal, Vale could buy some ThyssenKrupp stock and raise its CSA stake up to but not over 50 percent. The rest of what it does not own can be allotted to other partners.

Some analysts think the Brazilian government is pressuring Vale and other domestic companies to absorb all of CSA.

"It is either Vale or some Brazilian companies because the Brazilian government is pushing for it," Hamburg-based Warburg Research analyst Bjorn Voss told Reuters.

"The Chinese might also be part of the solution. The Brazilian companies buy the existing plant and the Chinese companies may add the rolling facilities in the plant," he said.

Just like Vale taking a stake in the mill to win a long-term iron-ore contract, Chinese industrial equipment companies, some of them linked to steelmakers, may want to take a share to help the sale of their equipment to CSA.

Analysts said that with Brazil planning to increase import taxes by 30 percent for cars that do not meet local content requirements, car makers will expand their facilities, and demand for steel in the country.

A buyer will have to sell the slabs in the global market or build slab rolling and processing capacity in Brazil, said UBS steel analyst Carsten Riek in his note. Because of high costs, the market for the rolled products will likely be limited to Brazil, a situation that favors companies already making steel in Brazil.

($1 = 0.8077 euros)

