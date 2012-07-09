COPENHAGEN, July 9 Shares in Danish wind turbine maker Vestas (VWS.CO) erased losses and rose sharply on Monday after a report by a Chinese online news publication that China's Ming Yang Wind Power Group Ltd MY.N was looking to buy Vestas.

The stock got a rollercoaster ride on Monday, initially dropping more than 10 percent after a report in a Danish newspaper suggested that Vestas might need to turn to shareholders to raise new capital. [ID:nL6E8I92HX]

But the shares rallied and rose as much as 6.9 percent at 30.52 crowns before easing off highs, but still trading up 6.4 percent at 1253 GMT.

Citing a "source close to the situation", Chinese news provider Caixin Online said on Monday that Guangdong-based Ming Yang Wind Power Group was seeking to acquire Vestas and that the deal would be worth between 1.5 billion and 2 billion euros.

Caixin also said that transaction could be completed by October.

Vestas has repeatedly been reported to be a potential takeover target, especially after months of weakness in the share price.

"There is a long ways to a takeover still," said Danske Bank head of trading Mads Zink and added: "I don't know the quality of this rumour."

(Reporting by John Acher and Mette Fraende)

