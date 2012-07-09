(Adds background, traders quote)

LONDON, July 9 Hopes that a cut to zero in the European Central Bank's deposit rate might encourage commercial banks to start lending to each other again look misplaced, according to a Reuters poll of money market traders.

The ECB cut the rate to zero on Thursday, seeking to wean lenders off parking funds from the over 1 trillion euros of three-year loans the ECB has provided back with the central bank every night.

But 18 of 27 traders in Monday's poll said the move would not encourage a resurgence of lending, despite the banks now getting no returns on the parked cash.

Ten of the 18 traders said the deposit rate cut would be highly ineffective, six said it would have a neutral effect and three said it would be effective. No trader said the move would be highly effective.

"The interest you get on your deposits is gone so if you can choose from getting almost nothing from another bank ... or getting nothing from the ECB and being certain you get your money back, you'd rather choose the ECB," said one trader.

The ECB lowered its deposit rate, which acts as a floor for the money market, to zero from 0.25 percent, in addition to cutting the main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.75 percent. [ID:nL6E8I54IC]

The poll also found 21 of 26 money market traders said the ECB would not cut the deposit rate further.

"I don't think they will go below zero because that's a very drastic measure," said another trader.

ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said earlier on Monday that cutting the deposit rate further would likely have little effect. [ID:nL6E8I92WQ]

"I think that at this level of zero it is not really a matter of economic perspectives whether you use the deposit rate, but more a question of general risk aversion," Nowotny said.

The regular weekly poll also showed the ECB will allot 170 billion euros at its seven-day refinancing operation, up slightly from the 164 billion it allotted last week. [ID:nEAP50L324]

It is also expected to allot 20 billion euros at the one-month tender, just above the 19 billion euros maturing from last month's operation. [ID:nEAP50LC25]

Three-month Euribor rates EURIBOR3MD=, traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, hit a new all time low on Monday fixing at 0.531 percent, down from 0.549 percent.

-------ALLOTMENT------ ONE-WEEK ONE-MONTH ------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------- MEDIAN 170 20 MEAN 164 19 MODE 175 20 HIGHEST 190 35 LOWEST 100 10 COUNT 28 28 ------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------- GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ECBMENU ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB15 ECB WEBSITE www.ecb.int ($1 = 0.8126 euros) (Reporting by Yati Himatsingka; Polling by Namrata Anchan and Ashrith Doddi. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt, John Stonestreet) ((yati.himatsingka@thomsonreuters.com)(+91 80 4135 5825)(Reuters Messaging: yati.himatsingka.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ECB REFI/POLL (C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.