Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect
Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT
+ 2 hours):
TARNOW AND PULAWY
Poland's No.1 chemicals maker Tarnow may buy its local
rival, also state-controlled Pulawy, countering Russian Acron's
and Polish Synthos' respective takeover
bids, daily Parkiet quoted anonymous fund managers as saying.
PGE
Poland's former treasury minister Aleksander Grad will head
the nuclear power unit at Poland's No.1 utility, the
state-controlled PGE, with Zdzislaw Gawlik - former deputy
treasury minister - as the unit's deputy chief, daily Parkiet
reported.
BANCO POPULAR
Spain's No.5 lender plans to enter the Polish market, Puls
Biznesu daily quoted its spokesman Antonio Belmonte as saying.
PBG AND POLIMEX
Polish state-owned restructuring agency ARP could buy out
units from the two troubled local builders, including boiler
maker Rafako, Sefako and Energomntaz Polnoc, to aid
PBG and Polimex, if the agency gets green light from EU
authorities, Puls Biznesu reported.
Polimex said it has formed a council made up of broker
houses' representatives to come up with a new financial strategy
for the company.
SHALE GAS
Poland would control around 40 percent of every Polish shale
gas concession and levy a tax of up to 40 percent on the
explored gas, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted details of the
government's draft shale gas bill.
