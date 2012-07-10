The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
*UNICREDIT
Italy's largest bank by assets will hold a board meeting
Tuesday to approve a re-organization plan shifting power away
from the bank's center towards its geographical operating units,
Il Sole-24 Ore reports. The board is also expected to examine
preliminary second-quarter accounts as well as hear an update on
progress with the Fondiaria-Unipol merger, the paper reports.
*GENERALI
The insurer has named Mediobanca and JP Morgan as
advisors to help it sell Swiss unit BSI, Il Sole-24 Ore reports.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi kept the door
open on Monday to further interest rate cuts, saying any
decision on further action would depend on economic data.
European ministers were set to grant Spain an extra year to
reach its deficit targets in exchange for further budget savings
but remained far from pinning down details of bank rescues and
emergency bond-buying that are of greater concern to markets.
ITALY DEBT
Italy's Treasury said on Monday that it would sell 7.5
billion euros in BOTs at an auction to be held on July 12.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's biggest retail bank said on Monday it had completed
a swap operation on two covered bonds worth some 3.5 billion
euros. The bondwith two similar securities rated two notches
higher by Moody's securities with more than 2.5 billion euros
of newer issuance.
FIMECCANICA
Military budgets may be under pressure in the United States
and Europe but there is growing demand from the Middle East,
Asia and other regions for new fighter jets, helicopters and
surveillance equipment, top weapons industry executives say.
AgustaWestland, part of Italian aerospace group
Finmeccanica, is not under investigation over alleged
irregularities in a deal to sell helicopters to India, the
group's UK chief said on Monday, denying media reports.
FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN
, MILANO ASSICURAZIONI
Fondiaria-SAI unit Milano Assicurazioni said on Monday it
had revised its first-quarter results to take account of the
bankruptcy of two holding companies of the family that controls
Fondiaria. As a result it posted a net loss of 17.9 million
euros from a previously stated net profit of 17 million euros.
Its solvency ratio fell to 133.5 percent from 138 percent.
SORIN
Sorin said on Monday it had bought a minority stake in
startup Cardiosolutions for $8 million. The deal includes an
option that will allow Sorin to take 100 percent in the future.
