* Q2 sales due before stock market opens on July 12

* New CEO Plassat may be finally forced to issue profit guidance

* Reuters poll sees Q2 sales of 21.65 bln euros, down 3.4 pct

* Reuters poll sees 2012 EBIT of 2.08 bln, down 5 pct

* Analysts also looking for more clues about turnaround strategy

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, July 10 Europe's biggest retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA) is expected to post more dismal sales on Thursday, hit by falling demand in Italy and Spain, and new chief executive Georges Plassat may be finally forced to give the market a steer on first-half profits.

After a recent warning from food giant Danone DANO.OA highlighted trouble in Spain, analysts anticipate that Carrefour, which is heavily exposed there too and losing market share in its home French market, will have to follow suit.

Plassat, who took over in May, has so far avoided giving any guidance on profits as he considers his options to turn Carrefour around, a task he has likened to "putting the head back on a headless duck." [ID:nL5E8HI46C]

"The question mark mainly hangs over whether or not the group will release guidance figures for its half-year underlying operating income," CM-CIC analyst Christian Devismes said.

Plassat moved decisively last month to pull out of Greece and told shareholders he needed three years to turn around the world's biggest retailer after Wal-Mart (WMT.N). [ID:nL5E8HF1N2]

Some analysts say giving guidance now would allow Plassat to focus on his action plan to turn around Carrefour when he presents first-half results in late August. Others say precise guidance now would limit Plassat's room for manoeuvre.

CM-CIC estimates underlying operating income was 720 million euros in the first six months of the year, while JPMorgan sees profit at 714 million, a year-on-year decline of 7.5 percent.

Full-year earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are seen hitting 2.08 billion euros, a year-on-year drop of 5 percent that follows a 19 percent slump last year, according to the average estimate in a poll of seven analysts.

FIERCE FRENCH COMPETITION

Second-quarter sales are seen down 3.4 percent at 21.65 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

In the core French market, investors expect little cheer, with closely watched hypermarket sales seen down 5-6 percent like-for-like, excluding fuel, amid fierce price competition from unlisted rivals such as E.Leclerc and Auchan.

Plassat, whose turnaround strategy so far hinges on cutting debt, is also considering exiting more markets. But cash is tight: pulling out of Greece incurred a 220 million-euro loss.

Indonesia may be next in line. CT Corp, a conglomerate with banking and media interests, told Reuters last week it was in talks with Carrefour about raising its stake in the French retailer's local firm. [ID:nL3E8I32BE]

Other potential candidates for an exit include Turkey, Poland, Romania, Malaysia and Taiwan, analysts say.

Carrefour is also looking to cut overheads, restore power to local managers and renovate its hypermarkets in Europe - a task Natixis analysts said in a recent note may require between 600 million and 1 billion euros.

(Additional reporting by Pascale Denis; Editing by Sophie Walker)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com)(+33149495432)(Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CARREFOUR TRADING/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.