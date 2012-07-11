Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect
Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland
GMT + 2 hours):
POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL
Privately-held builder NDI is in talks with troubled rival
Polimex-Mostostal over a capital tie-up, Parkiet
reported quoting a source close to the transaction.
The daily speculates NDI could go for Polimex hand in hand
with Belgium's Besix. It also quotes Polimex chief executive as
saying he has not heard of NDI's interest.
CHEMICAL COMPANIES
One of Poland's wealthiest citizens Roman Karkosik is
"seriously interested" in buying state-controlled chemical
groups Tarnow and Pulawy, Puls Biznesu
reported without citing its sources.
Another private investor Zbigniew Jakubas, who controls over
5 percent of Pulawy, was quoted by the daily as being in favour
of consolidating Tarnow and Pulawy, a plan allegedly pursued by
the Treasury to fend off hostile bids for the two from Russia's
Acron and local rival Synthos.
MULTIMEDIA POLSKA
Private equity groups and local rival UPC are circling
Multimedia Polska, Poland's No.3 cable group which is
up for sale with a price tag of about 700 million euros ($861
million), sources close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.
BOMI
Polish retail chain Bomi filed for bankruptcy
protection on Tuesday after banks financing the company blocked
its overdraft facilities, Bomi said late on Tuesday.
SYGNITY
Former Bioton chief executive Janusz Guy replaced Norbert
Biedrzycki as the head of IT group Sygnity, the
company said on Tuesday.
SHALE GAS
Poland will launch a 1 billion zlotys ($292.69 million)
research programme on Wednesday bent on exploring technological
solutions that would facilitate shale gas development in the
country, Gazeta Wyborcza reported.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX