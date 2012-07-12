Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect
Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland
GMT + 2 hours):
PKO BP
Poland's top lender PKO BP offered state-owned
post Poczta Polska strategic co-operation, which - according to
Parkiet - assumes the purchase of a 75-percent stake in the
post's Bank Pocztowy, valued by the daily at 250-300 million
zlotys ($73-88 million). PKO BP already owns the remaining 25
percent.
CIECH
Czech investor Zdenek Bakala dropped his plan to bid for a
Polish chemical firm Ciech, deeming the company too
expensive and having too little knowledge over its financial
situation, Parkiet wrote quoting a source close to Bakala.
STATE AID FOR BUILDERS
Poland's finance minister on Wednesday ruled out government
help for ailing construction companies, dealing a blow to firms
which overextended themselves building infrastructure for the
Euro 2012 soccer tournament.
COAL
Reserves of unsold coal amounted to 5.1 million tonnes at
end-May, the highest level since November 2010, according to the
Economy Ministry, but data from companies shows their size is
even larger, Parkiet reports.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.4035 Polish zlotys)