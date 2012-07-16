Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

There may be mergers on the pension fund market in Poland ahead, deputy head of pension fund PKO BP Bankowy was quoted as saying by daily Rzeczpospolita, adding smaller funds, such as Warta and Polsat, may be possible targets for PKO.

Poland's state-controlled top fertiliser producer Azoty Tarnow launched a takeover bid for its state-owned rival Pulawy on Friday, in a move aimed at fending off bids from private competitors and consolidating the sector.

On Saturday, shareholders at Azoty Tarnow approved a giant share issue to merge with state-owned rival Pulawy , setting up defences against takeover bids from private competitors.

Polish inflation picked up more than expected in June, lifted by a boost in consumer activity during the Euro 2012 soccer championships, data showed on Friday, boosting the case for unchanged rates in the coming months.

