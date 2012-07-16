The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ITALY ECONOMY

Italy's government will revise down its forecast for the economy this year to a contraction of less than 2 percent when it updates its economic targets in September, new economy minister Vittorio Grilli said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA

Italian insurers Unipol and Fondiaria said on Friday 11 banks had agreed to underwrite their twin 1.1 billion euro capital increases starting July 16, one of the last steps necessary for their planned merger. 

