WARSAW, July 16 Poland's state industrial development agency ARP has received a letter from troubled Polish builder Polimex-Mostostal with "business proposals", the agency's spokeswoman said on Monday without providing more detail.

Deputy Prime Minister Waldemar Pawlak said earlier this month the agency could provide aid to troubled Polish builders PBG and Polimex.

"I can only say that the ARP received a letter from Polimex concerning co-operation and is working on it," Roma Sarzynska told Reuters.

She did not elaborate when asked whether the letter included a request for public aid. Polimex declined to comment. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Writing by Maciej Onoszko)