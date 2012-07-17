Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect
Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT
+ 2 hours):
DATA
Poland's statistics office releases corporate employment and
wages data for June at 1200 GMT.
CHEMICALS
Private investor Zbigniew Jakubas, who supports the
Treasury's plans to consolidate chemical firms Tarnow
and Pulawy, plans to increase his stakes in both firms
in the near future, Rzeczpospolita reported citing the
businessman. Jakubas already controls over 5 percent in Pulawy.
POLIMEX
Polish builder Polimex, stretched by debt after cut-throat
bidding on infrastructure projects for the Euro 2012 soccer
tournament, hopes to offload its Energomontaz and Sefako units
for at least 200 million zlotys ($58 million).
TELECOMS
Telecom regulator UKE expects to finish work on a new
strategy by the end of July, the watchdog's head Magdalena Gaj
told Rzeczpospolita in an interview, adding that she will no
longer fight for lower prices, but for investments in
infrastructure.
PGE
Poland's top utility PGE launched a tender for
chief operating officer after dismissing Pawel Skowronski
earlier this month, according to a job advert published by
Rzeczpospolita.
