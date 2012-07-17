Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland's statistics office releases corporate employment and wages data for June at 1200 GMT.

CHEMICALS

Private investor Zbigniew Jakubas, who supports the Treasury's plans to consolidate chemical firms Tarnow and Pulawy, plans to increase his stakes in both firms in the near future, Rzeczpospolita reported citing the businessman. Jakubas already controls over 5 percent in Pulawy.

POLIMEX

Polish builder Polimex, stretched by debt after cut-throat bidding on infrastructure projects for the Euro 2012 soccer tournament, hopes to offload its Energomontaz and Sefako units for at least 200 million zlotys ($58 million).

TELECOMS

Telecom regulator UKE expects to finish work on a new strategy by the end of July, the watchdog's head Magdalena Gaj told Rzeczpospolita in an interview, adding that she will no longer fight for lower prices, but for investments in infrastructure.

PGE

Poland's top utility PGE launched a tender for chief operating officer after dismissing Pawel Skowronski earlier this month, according to a job advert published by Rzeczpospolita.

*****

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX