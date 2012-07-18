Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect
Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland
GMT + 2 hours):
PKO
Poland is to sell a 7 percent stake in the country's top
lender to beef up its privatisation income, market sources told
Reuters on Tuesday.
CIA PRISONS
The European Court of Human Rights is demanding access to
documents that allegedly allowed the Central Intelligence Agency
(CIA) to organise prisons for al Qaeda suspects in Poland, the
Rzeczpospolita daily quoted a government minister knowledgeable
of the official request from the Court.
Poland has time to reply until Sept. 5, Rzeczpospolita also
said, adding the Court's request was triggered by a complaint by
Saudi citizen Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, who claims he was held
and tortured by the CIA in Poland.
NUCLEAR PACT
Poland will organise a pact of state-controlled companies to
help finance the construction of the country's first nuclear
plant by Poland's top utility PGE, Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna reported.
The pact would include copper miner KGHM and
utility Tauron that could take minority stakes in the
nuclear plant in exchange for providing financing estimated at a
total of 35-38 billion zlotys ($10.24-$11.12 billion), Dziennik
added.
NON-CONFIDENCE VOTE
Opposition party Ruch Palikota, which holds 8.6 percent of
votes in parliament, will file a motion on Wednesday to hold a
non-confidence vote against the government of Prime Minister
Donald Tusk over allegations concerning irregularities in the
farm ministry agency ARR, the party's leader Janusz Palikot told
public radio on Wednesday.
The irregularities, dubbed the "tape scandal" by the media,
have led farm minister Marek Sawicki to say he would announce
his resignation on Wednesday.
FARM MINISTER TO RESIGN
Poland's agricultural minister Marek Sawicki said he will
resign on Wednesday over alleged irregularities in the
ministry's agency responsible for disbursing European Union farm
subsidies.
PBG
Troubled builder PBG is preparing a request for
state aid to the industrial development agency ARP and may file
it in the coming days, the company's spokeswoman Kinga
Banaszak-Filipiak told the Puls Biznesu daily.
POST
Poland state-owned postal services monopolist Poczta Polska
plans to invest 800 million zlotys ($234.02 million) in the
years 2012-2015 in IT services, logistics and transport, the
Parkiet daily reported.
DATA
Poland's statistics office releases industrial output
and PPI data for June at 1200 GMT, with
analysts polled by Reuters expecting the figures up 4.25 percent
and 4.6 percent in annual terms, respectively.
($1 = 3.4185 Polish zlotys)
