LAGOS, July 18 Nigeria's Diamond Bank
has raised its return on equity (ROE) target for
2012 to 15 percent from 10 percent, the lender said on
Wednesday.
The mid-tier lender last week announced a fourfold increase
in half-year pretax profit to 9.99 billion naira ($62 million),
boosting its share price which has gained 24 percent so far this
year.
The lender said it had raised $100 million in tier 2 capital
from a multilateral agency in June, and it expected further
capital injections by the end of the year, which it said will
increase its capital adequacy ratio to 17 percent in 2012 from
15.2 percent.
