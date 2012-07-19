Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect
Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland
GMT + 2 hours):
PKO BP
Poland raised 3.1 billion zlotys ($913.26 million) from the
sale of shares in PKO BP, its biggest bank, confirming
an earlier Reuters report and showing healthy investor appetite
for the country's financial sector which has so far escaped the
euro zone debt crisis.
The country is considering running a secondary public
offering of PKO in 2013 that will target individual investors,
daily Puls Biznesu reported on Thursday without citing its
sources.
POLIMEX
Troubled construction company Polimex, which is in
debt restructuring talks to extend debt deadlines and possibly
issue bonds, needs a unanimous stance of all its bank creditors,
while bank BGZ, owned by Rabobank, has so far failed to accept
any debt restructuring plans, daily Puls Biznesu reported.
BPH FUNDS
Bank BPH received 8 bids for its mutual fund unit that
manages assets worth about 3 billion zlotys, Puls Biznesu
reported on Thursday quoting market sources. The paper added
that BPH would like to get 200 million zlotys from the sale but
that this goal may be hard to achieve.
CIECH
Poland's chemical maker Ciech plans to take around
a 450 million zloty ($132.57 million) impairment charge in the
second quarter and lay off 10 percent of its staff as part of a
shake-up under new management, the group's newly-appointed chief
executive said.
DEBT
Poland offers 3-5 billion zlotys worth of two-year bonds at
a tender at 1000 GMT.
($1 = 3.3945 Polish zlotys)