By Sophie Sassard and Leila Abboud

LONDON/PARIS, July 19 Vivendi (VIV.PA) is considering selling its Brazilian telecom unit GVT - a cherished jewel in its crown - people familiar with the matter said, in a sale that would help its battered shares regain lost ground.

A sale could be worth 7 to 8.5 billion euros ($8.59 to $10.42 billion) and comes after exploratory talks to offload its video games unit Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) found few takers at the price Vivendi sought, the people said.

"A sale of GVT is no longer taboo," one of the people said.

Although no bankers have yet been hired to shop around GVT, the board’s thinking has evolved recently from once seeing the Brazilian broadband provider as a must-keep asset to one it would consider selling at the right price.

Vivendi, a sprawling entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate, is reviewing its structure to reverse a sustained slump in its share price, and investment banks are pitching ideas to sell units or to break the business up completely.

The company, worth 20.5 billion euros, is led by 72-year old Chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou after long-time Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy, left late in June after a disagreement with the board over how to restructure the group.

Vivendi in recent weeks made the rounds to find bidders for its 60 percent stake in Activision, but none was willing to pay the premium it was seeking of at least 12 percent over its market value of $8.3 billion, the people said.

China's Tencent, U.S. media giant Time Warner, and tech heavweights Microsoft, Apple and Facebook were all sounded out, the people said.

Vivendi has now turned to GVT as candidate for disposal, as it seeks to decrease its telecom holdings that Fourtou now sees as too risky and too capital-intensive, said two of the people, who are familiar with the company's strategy.

