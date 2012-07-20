Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

NUCLEAR ENERGY

Poland wants state-controlled firms KGHM, Tauron and Enea to co-finance the country's first nuclear power plant - estimated at some 50 billion zlotys ($15 billion) - with its No.1 utility PGE, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said in an interview for TV channel Superstacja late on Thursday.

Tauron has already presented its offer to PGE, Tauron chief executive Dariusz Lubera told reporters on Thursday.

ACRON IN TARNOW

Russian chemicals company Acron bought 12 percent in its Polish No.1 rival Tarnow in a tender call to buy the whole state-controlled company, Acron said on Thursday.

