By Kevin Allison

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Repsol (REP.MC) is on the rebound. Three months after its Argentine subsidiary was seized by Cristina Fernandez’s government, the Spanish major has sold non-core assets in Chile for $540 million. A potential sale of its cash-cow liquefied natural gas assets could raise up to 3 billion euros to plow into upstream growth. Add in adjustments to the dividend and a clever new financing deal, and Repsol is making the most of a bad situation.

The Spanish group’s new strategic plan calls for about 4.5 billion of asset sales to fund a planned 19.1 billion euros of investment over the next four years. Most of that will go into exploration and production, where Repsol wants to add more than 200,000 barrels per day of net production to reach 500,000 bpd of output by 2016. Delivering big upstream projects in Brazil, the U.S. and Venezuela is crucial after the loss of YPF (YPFD.BA), which has left the Spanish major heavily exposed to downstream refining.

The Chile disposal will lop only about $317 million off roughly $14 billion of net debt including preference shares. But Repsol has to begin somewhere. Selling the sub-scale LNG business would put the company well on the way to its disposals goal. With their capex needs waning, Repsol’s assets in Trinidad and Tobago, Peru and Canada should be attractive to buyers looking to secure strategic LNG assets and reliable cash flows.

Meanwhile, the shift to a scrip dividend this year and a lower payout target have also eased pressure on the group’s investment-grade rating. Repsol has even shown an ability to put its minority stake in Spanish utility Gas Natural (GAS.MC) to work, raising 1 billion euros in a clever financing deal secured by 10.5 percent of Gas Natural’s shares. In all, the group sees scope to cut net debt by 7 billion to 9 billion euros over the next four years. If Repsol can deliver on its plans, Bernstein analysts estimate it should be able to fund new investment without tapping capital markets, even if oil falls to $80 a barrel. So far it’s off to a promising start.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Spanish oil major Repsol said on July 19 that it was “analyzing alternatives” for its liquefied natural gas assets as part of an ongoing divestment programme. It did not specify which parts of its LNG business it was considering selling and said the review of the business was at a preliminary stage.

- Repsol also said it had struck a 12-month 1 billion euro financing deal backed by 10.5 percent of the shares of Gas Natural Fenosa, the Spanish gas utility. Repsol owns 31 percent of Gas Natural.

- The Madrid-based company earlier on July 19 announced it had sold its Chilean gas business for $540 million. The sale, which will reduce the group’s debt by $317 million, was the first disposal since the group outlined its new strategic plan, which calls for 4.5 billion euros of disposals and 19.1 billion euros of new investment through 2016.

- Repsol’s LNG assets include shares in gas facilities in Trinidad and Tobago, Peru and Canada, as well as marketing and off-take agreements.

