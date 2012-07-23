Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

2012 BUDGET

Polish Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski told daily Fakt he had no plans to ammend this year's budget, saying its execution is in-line with schedule.

CHEMICAL SECTOR

Polish business man Zbigniew Jakubas plans to forge a 1-billion zloty ($292 million) investment fund for the sector, planning to raise his stake in local player Pulawy to 20 from 5 percent, daily Parkiet reported.

