COLUMN-Cornish lithium dreams may die in South America's salt lakes: Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 3 There's lithium in them there Cornish hills!
Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
2012 BUDGET
Polish Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski told daily Fakt he had no plans to ammend this year's budget, saying its execution is in-line with schedule.
CHEMICAL SECTOR
Polish business man Zbigniew Jakubas plans to forge a 1-billion zloty ($292 million) investment fund for the sector, planning to raise his stake in local player Pulawy to 20 from 5 percent, daily Parkiet reported.
*****
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .
For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.4241 Polish zlotys)
LONDON, Jan 3 There's lithium in them there Cornish hills!
ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 Hyundai Motor Company plans to set up a car assembly plant in Pakistan in a joint venture with local textile firm Nishat Mills, an official from Nishat said on Friday.
KADEY, Cameroon, Feb 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In an innovative push to combat illegal logging and the corruption that enables it, community volunteers in Cameroon are being trained to use smartphones to take geo-tagged images of freshly cut stumps and relay the information to the authorities.